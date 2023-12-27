In 2023 Hero Super Splendor or Komaki TN-95 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Super Splendor or Komaki TN-95 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at 80,848 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki TN-95 Price starts at 98,000 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 55 kmpl. TN-95 has a range of up to 100-180 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less