In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs MX3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Mx3
|Brand
|Hero
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|85-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours