In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Kinetic Green Zulu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Zulu engine makes power & torque 2000 W W & 94 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Zulu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Zulu
|Brand
|Hero
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 79,990
|Range
|-
|104 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.