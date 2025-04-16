In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Kinetic Green Zoom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 71,531 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Zoom engine makes power & torque 250 W & 1.68 kWh respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Zoom has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Zoom Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Zoom
|Brand
|Hero
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 71,531
|Range
|-
|70-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.