In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 74,200 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Hermes 75 in 1 colour. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Hermes 75 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Hermes 75
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 74,200
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours