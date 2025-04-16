In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at Rs. 68,990 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Intercity Aeolus has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Intercity Aeolus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Intercity aeolus
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 68,990
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-