In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Aetos 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Aetos 100
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 55,000
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-