In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 53,999 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Gen Next Nanu has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Gen Next Nanu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Gen next nanu
|Brand
|Hero
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 53,999
|Range
|-
|60-90 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours