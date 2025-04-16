In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Jitendra Primo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra Primo Price starts at Rs. 92,007 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Primo has a range of up to 66-137 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Primo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Primo
|Brand
|Hero
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 92,007
|Range
|-
|66-137 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.04 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours