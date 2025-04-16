In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Jitendra JMT 1000HS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JMT 1000HS Price starts at Rs. 89,499 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. JMT 1000HS has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs JMT 1000HS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Jmt 1000hs
|Brand
|Hero
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 89,499
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3.5-4 Hrs.