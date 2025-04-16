In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Jitendra JET 320 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs JET 320 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Jet 320
|Brand
|Hero
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 73,480
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.24 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3.5-4 Hrs.