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Hero Super Splendor vs iVOOMi Energy S1

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 1.8 kW W & 100 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor S1
BrandHeroiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 80,848₹ 54,999
Range-75-180 km/charge
Mileage60 kmpl110 kmpl
Battery Capacity-2.1 kWh
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite-Graphene
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Super Splendor Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Length
2042 mm-
Wheelbase
1273 mm-
Height
1102 mm-
Kerb Weight
122 kg101 kg
Saddle Height
799 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
93 kmph42 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersAdjustable Spring Loaded Telescopic
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic 75 mm Travel
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
XSens Technology, Side-stand Engine Cut Off, Engine cut off at fall, Trail - 92 mm, Autosail TechnologyRated Power - 1.2 kW
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
TFT Display-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,58158,446
Ex-Showroom Price
80,84854,999
RTO
6,4670
Insurance
6,2663,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0111,256

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