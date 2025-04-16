In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 1.8 kW W & 100 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|S1
|Brand
|Hero
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|-
|75-180 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|110 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.1 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-