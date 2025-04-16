In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Eco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Eco
|Brand
|Hero
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 81,999
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.