In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Lyf
|Brand
|Hero
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|-
|75-125 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 45 Minutes