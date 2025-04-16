In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Leo
|Brand
|Hero
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|-
|95-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours