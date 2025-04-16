In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Xblade
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 78,803
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|162 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS