Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSuper Splendor vs SP160

Hero Super Splendor vs Honda SP160

In 2023 Hero Super Splendor or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.09 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc160 cc
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
21
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,5811,38,877
Ex-Showroom Price
80,8481,17,500
RTO
6,46710,900
Insurance
6,26610,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0112,985

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The production version of Lamborghinin Lanzador is expected to arrive in 2028.
    Lanzador fills a gap in Lamborghini's range that is missing sedan and traditional 2+2
    27 Dec 2023
    Aston Martin Valhalla will use a hybrid powertrain that will consist of electric motors and a V8 engine.
    Aston Martin Valhalla hybrid supercar with 1000 bhp teased once again
    23 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
    Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
    26 Dec 2023
    McLaren GTS comes with a wide range of weight reduction measures that help in enhancing its performance.
    McLaren wraps off GTS as a practical supercar with 617 bhp power, promises 0-200 kmph in 8.9 seconds
    20 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Aston Martin, the iconic British supercar manufacturer, has launched the DB12 model in India at a whopping price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.59 crore (ex-showroom).
    Watch: Aston Martin DB12 supercar key features explained
    30 Sept 2023
    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Skoda has unveiled the new avatar of the Superb sedan for global markets. It is expected to make a return to the Indian markets later on.
    2024 Skoda Superb first look video: May launch in India soon
    3 Nov 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    View all
     