In 2023 Hero Super Splendor or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Hero Super Splendor or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs 80,848 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, SP160 engine makes power & torque 13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 55 kmpl. The SP160 mileage is around 65 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less