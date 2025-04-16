hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesSuper Splendor vs Shine 100

Hero Super Splendor vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor Shine 100
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 80,848₹ 63,191
Mileage60 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc98.98 cc
Power10.87 PS PS7.38 PS PS

Filters
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Hero Super Splendor Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Engine
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L9 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm168 mm
Length
2042 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1245 mm
Height
1102 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg99 kg
Saddle Height
799 mm786 mm
Width
740 mm754 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
93 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.049 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc98.98 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh4
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm47 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTwin
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
XSens Technology, Side-stand Engine Cut Off, Engine cut off at fall, Trail - 92 mm, Autosail TechnologySeat Length - 677
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT Display-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,58175,330
Ex-Showroom Price
80,84863,191
RTO
6,4675,555
Insurance
6,2666,584
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0111,619
Expert Rating
-

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Super Splendor XTEC now costs from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88,128 for the drum brakes variant and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,028 for the disc brakes variant, and the Glamour ranges from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84,698 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,698 based on the model.
Hero Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour updated with OBD2B compliant engine. Check details
16 Apr 2025
The Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 brings cosmetic revisions, impoved safety and mileage, as well as new features
Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 launched in India, prices start from 86,500
28 May 2026
With the new Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is aiming to deepening its presence in the 100cc and the 125cc motorcycle market. (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)
Shine 100 DX and CB125 Hornet fuel Honda’s renewed focus on mass motorcycle market
24 Jul 2025
The Glamour and the Super Splendor XTEC now get updated features and an OBD 2B complaint engine.
2025 Hero Glamour and Super Splendor XTEC: Here are five things that have changed
18 Apr 2025
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet in India, aiming to strengthen its presence in the 100cc and 125cc motorcycle market.
Honda CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX launched, prices start at 74,959
1 Aug 2025
On first glance, both motorcycles sport the same fundamental silhouette and commuter-oriented proportions. The DX variant, however, receives a few updates to take its visual presentation up a notch.
Honda Shine 100 DX vs Honda Shine 100: Is the extra 6,000 worth it?
4 Aug 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers