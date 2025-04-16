In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Livo
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 81,651
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|8.79 PS PS