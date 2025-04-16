In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 60,539
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|8.25 PS PS