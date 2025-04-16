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Hero Super Splendor vs Honda Grazia

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor Grazia
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 80,848₹ 60,539
Mileage60 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc124 cc
Power10.87 PS PS8.25 PS PS

Filters
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Super Splendor Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm171 mm
Length
2042 mm1829 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1260 mm
Height
1102 mm1167 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
799 mm-
Width
740 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
93 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateAutomatic (V-matic)
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
52.4 mm50 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
XSens Technology, Side-stand Engine Cut Off, Engine cut off at fall, Trail - 92 mm, Autosail TechnologySeat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove Box
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT DisplayYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,58187,979
Ex-Showroom Price
80,84875,859
RTO
6,4676,068
Insurance
6,2666,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0111,891

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