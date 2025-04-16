In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hero Electric Photon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Photon Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Photon has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Photon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Photon
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|90 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.87 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours (100%)