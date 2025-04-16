In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Optima hs500 er
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-