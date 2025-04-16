In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hero Electric Optima choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Price starts at Rs. 83,300 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Optima has a range of up to 89-135 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Optima Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Optima
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 83,300
|Range
|-
|89-135 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 50 Mintues