In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hero Electric Eddy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Eddy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Eddy
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 72,000
|Range
|-
|85 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.54 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.