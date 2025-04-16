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HomeCompare BikesSuper Splendor vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]

Hero Super Splendor vs Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 80,848₹ 1 Lakhs
Mileage60 kmpl54 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc199.6 cc
Power10.87 PS PS18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Super Splendor Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Front Right View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12.8 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm165 mm
Length
2042 mm2062 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1338 mm
Height
1102 mm1106 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg154.5 kg
Saddle Height
799 mm795 mm
Width
740 mm778 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
93 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.5 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc199.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCOil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateMulti-plate, wet type
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
52.4 mm66.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersRectangular swingarm with mono shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Front Forks with anti friction bush
Features
Speedometer
Analogue-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
XSens Technology, Side-stand Engine Cut Off, Engine cut off at fall, Trail - 92 mm, Autosail Technology-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT DisplayYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,5811,38,891
Ex-Showroom Price
80,8481,20,214
RTO
6,4679,617
Insurance
6,2669,060
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0112,985

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