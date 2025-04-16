In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS