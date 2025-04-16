In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Xtreme200r Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Xtreme200r
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 93,400
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS