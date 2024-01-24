In 2024 Hero Super Splendor or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price).
Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.8 PS PS & 10.6 Nm.
On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours.
The Super Splendor mileage is around 55 kmpl.
The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Xtreme 125R Comparison