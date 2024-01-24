In 2024 Hero Super Splendor or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Super Splendor or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.8 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. Super Splendor vs Xtreme 125R Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtreme 125r Brand Hero Hero Price ₹ 80,848 ₹ 95,000 Mileage 55 kmpl 66 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 124.7 cc Power 10.8 PS PS 11.5 bhp PS