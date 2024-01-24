Saved Articles

Hero Super Splendor vs Hero Xtreme 125R

In 2024 Hero Super Splendor or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Super Splendor vs Xtreme 125R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtreme 125r
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 80,848₹ 95,000
Mileage55 kmpl66 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc124.7 cc
Power10.8 PS PS11.5 bhp PS
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc124.7 cc
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCAir Cooled 4 Stroke
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
52.4 mm52.4 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,5811,05,307
Ex-Showroom Price
80,84895,000
RTO
6,4677,600
Insurance
6,2662,707
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0112,263

    Latest News

    The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125. Can it repeat the success of its conservative siblings?
    Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: Set to Raid the segment?
    24 Jan 2024
    The next big launch from Hero MotoCorp will be the Mavrick 440.
    Splendor & HF Deluxe helps Hero register 22% growth in January
    2 Feb 2024
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure maxi-scooter and is likely to arrive by the end of the year
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 showcased at Hero World 2024, launch likely this year
    26 Jan 2024
    The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125.
    2024 Hero Xtreme 125R launched: 5 things to know
    27 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Aston Martin, the iconic British supercar manufacturer, has launched the DB12 model in India at a whopping price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.59 crore (ex-showroom).
    Watch: Aston Martin DB12 supercar key features explained
    30 Sept 2023
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Skoda has unveiled the new avatar of the Superb sedan for global markets. It is expected to make a return to the Indian markets later on.
    2024 Skoda Superb first look video: May launch in India soon
    3 Nov 2023
