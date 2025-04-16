In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS