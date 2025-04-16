In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Xoom 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Xoom 110
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 72,351
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|53.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS