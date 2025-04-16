In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Super splendor xtec
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 84,448
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|69 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|10.84 PS PS