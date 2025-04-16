In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 81,538
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|113.2 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|9.15 PS PS