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Hero Super Splendor vs Hero HF 100

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs HF 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor Hf 100
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 80,848₹ 59,489
Mileage60 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc97.2 cc
Power10.87 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
HF 100
Hero HF 100
STD (non-OBD-2B)
₹59,489*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Super Splendor Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L9.1 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm165 mm
Length
2042 mm1965 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1235 mm
Height
1102 mm1045 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg109 kg
Saddle Height
799 mm805 mm
Width
740 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
93 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm49.5 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc97.2 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateMultiplate Wet Type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm50 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersSwingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
XSens Technology, Side-stand Engine Cut Off, Engine cut off at fall, Trail - 92 mm, Autosail Technology-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT Display-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,58168,869
Ex-Showroom Price
80,84859,489
RTO
6,4673,569
Insurance
6,2665,811
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0111,480

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