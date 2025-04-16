In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs HF 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Hf 100
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 59,489
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS