In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Destini Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Destini prime
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 69,430
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|9.09 PS PS