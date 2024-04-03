In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,730 (ex-showroom price).
Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm.
On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours.
The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl.
The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Super Splendor XTEC vs RayZR 125 Comparison