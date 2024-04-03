In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,730 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. Super Splendor XTEC vs RayZR 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Rayzr 125 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 85,178 ₹ 84,730 Mileage 68 kmpl 71.33 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 125 cc Power 10.84 PS PS 8.02 PS PS