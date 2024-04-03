In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl. Super Splendor XTEC vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Fzs-fi v3 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 85,178 ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Mileage 68 kmpl 49.31 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 149 cc Power 10.84 PS PS 12.4 PS PS