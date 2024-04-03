HT Auto
Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Super Splendor XTEC vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Fzs-fi v3
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 85,178₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Mileage68 kmpl49.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc149 cc
Power10.84 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Grey
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
124.7 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet, multi-disc
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Gear Box
5-Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,3501,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
85,1781,21,700
RTO
6,8149,712
Insurance
6,3587,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1132,977
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

