Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Super Splendor XTEC vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Fascino 125
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 85,178₹ 80,100
Mileage68 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc125 cc
Power10.84 PS PS8.2 bhp PS

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.7 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHCAir-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Gear Box
5-Speed Constant MeshV-belt automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,35094,647
Ex-Showroom Price
85,17880,100
RTO
6,8147,488
Insurance
6,3587,059
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1132,034

