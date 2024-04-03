In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Super Splendor XTEC vs Fascino 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Fascino 125 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 85,178 ₹ 80,100 Mileage 68 kmpl 50 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 125 cc Power 10.84 PS PS 8.2 bhp PS