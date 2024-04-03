In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Super Splendor XTEC vs Urban Club 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Urban club 125 Brand Hero Vespa Price ₹ 85,178 ₹ 91,259 Mileage 68 kmpl 45.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 124 cc Power 10.84 PS PS 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS