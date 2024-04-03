HT Auto
Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their

Super Splendor XTEC vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Urban club 125
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 85,178₹ 91,259
Mileage68 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc124 cc
Power10.84 PS PS9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.7 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
13
Gear Box
5-Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm52 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,3501,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
85,17894,821
RTO
6,8147,585
Insurance
6,3586,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1132,339

