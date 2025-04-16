In 2026 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Super Splendor XTEC vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor xtec
|Notte125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 84,448
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|69 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.84 PS PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm