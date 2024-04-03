In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Super Splendor XTEC vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Scooty pep plus Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 85,178 ₹ 65,514 Mileage 68 kmpl 50.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 87.8 cc Power 10.84 PS PS 5.4 PS PS