In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price).
Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm.
On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours.
The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl.
The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl.
Super Splendor XTEC vs Raider Comparison