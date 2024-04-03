HT Auto
Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs TVS Raider

In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Super Splendor XTEC vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Raider
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 85,178₹ 95,219
Mileage68 kmpl67 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc124.8 cc
Power10.84 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
124.7 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHCAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet - Multi plate type
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
13
Gear Box
5-Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,3501,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
85,17895,219
RTO
6,8147,617
Insurance
6,3586,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1132,351
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

