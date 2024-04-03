In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. Super Splendor XTEC vs Raider Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Raider Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 85,178 ₹ 95,219 Mileage 68 kmpl 67 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 124.8 cc Power 10.84 PS PS 11.38 PS PS