Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. Super Splendor XTEC vs NTORQ 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Ntorq 125 Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 85,178 ₹ 84,636 Mileage 68 kmpl 47 to 54.33 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 124.8 cc Power 10.84 PS PS 9.38 PS PS