In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. Super Splendor XTEC vs Jupiter 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Jupiter 125 Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 85,178 ₹ 76,000 Mileage 68 kmpl 57.27 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 124 cc Power 10.84 PS PS 8.15 PS PS