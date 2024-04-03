In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. Super Splendor XTEC vs Jupiter Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Jupiter Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 85,178 ₹ 73,340 Mileage 68 kmpl 50 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 109.7 cc Power 10.84 PS PS 7.88 PS PS