Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs TVS Jupiter

In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Super Splendor XTEC vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Jupiter
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 85,178₹ 73,340
Mileage68 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc109.7 cc
Power10.84 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
57.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.7 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHCSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Gear Box
5-Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,35085,313
Ex-Showroom Price
85,17873,340
RTO
6,8145,867
Insurance
6,3586,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1131,833
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

