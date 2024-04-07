In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl. iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Super Splendor XTEC vs iQube Electric Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Iqube electric Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 85,178 ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range - 100 km/charge Mileage 68 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124.7 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 5 Hours