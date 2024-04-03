In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 37 kmpl. Super Splendor XTEC vs Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Apache rtr 200 4v Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 85,178 ₹ 1.26 Lakhs Mileage 68 kmpl 37 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 197.75 cc Power 10.84 PS PS 20.82 PS PS