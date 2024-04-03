In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours.
The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl.
The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Super Splendor XTEC vs Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison