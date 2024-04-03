In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. Super Splendor XTEC vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Apache rtr 160 4v Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 85,178 ₹ 1.24 Lakhs Mileage 68 kmpl 45 to 47.61 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 159.7 cc Power 10.84 PS PS 19.2 PS PS