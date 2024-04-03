HT Auto
Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their

Super Splendor XTEC vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Apache rtr 160
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 85,178₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Mileage68 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc159.7 cc
Power10.84 PS PS13.85 Nm PS

Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
124.7 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHCSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateSlipper Clutch
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Gear Box
5-Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,3501,39,671
Ex-Showroom Price
85,1781,19,420
RTO
6,8149,553
Insurance
6,35810,698
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1133,002
Expert Rating
-

Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Raider
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Bajaj Pulsar 150null | Petrol | Manual1.1 - 1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Bajaj Pulsar N160null | Petrol | Manual1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar N160
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs MT-15
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Honda SP160null | Petrol | Manual1.18 - 1.22 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs SP160
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
TVS Apache RTR 180null | Petrol | Manual1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Apache RTR 180

