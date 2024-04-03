In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. Super Splendor XTEC vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Apache rtr 160 Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 85,178 ₹ 1.19 Lakhs Mileage 68 kmpl 47 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 159.7 cc Power 10.84 PS PS 13.85 Nm PS