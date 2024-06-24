HT Auto
Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Super Splendor XTEC vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Tz 3.3
BrandHeroTunwal
Price₹ 85,178₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage68 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
1-
Gear Box
5-Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
2042 mm-
Wheelbase
1267 mm-
Height
1092 mm-
Kerb Weight
122 kg-
Saddle Height
793 mm-
Width
729 mm-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Additional Features
Malfunction Indicator, High Intensity Position Lamp, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off-
Odometer
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,3501,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
85,1781,15,000
RTO
6,8140
Insurance
6,3580
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1132,471

