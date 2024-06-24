In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Super Splendor XTEC vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor xtec
|Tz 3.3
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 85,178
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|68 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.