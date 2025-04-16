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HomeCompare BikesSuper Splendor XTEC vs Intruder

Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Super Splendor XTEC vs Intruder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Intruder
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 84,448₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Mileage69 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc155 cc
Power10.84 PS PS13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹84,448*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Super Splendor XTEC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Disc Break View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L11 L
Length
2042 mm2130 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1405 mm
Height
1092 mm1095 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg152 kg
Saddle Height
793 mm740 mm
Width
729 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Alloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
720 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5-Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm56 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Malfunction Indicator, High Intensity Position Lamp, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT ScreenYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,2841,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
84,4481,26,500
RTO
7,05613,626
Insurance
6,7808,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1123,202

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