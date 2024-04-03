In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. Super Splendor XTEC vs Avenis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Avenis Brand Hero Suzuki Price ₹ 85,178 ₹ 86,700 Mileage 68 kmpl 55.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 124 cc Power 10.84 PS PS 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS