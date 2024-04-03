HT Auto
Hero Super Splendor XTEC vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Super Splendor XTEC vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor xtec Avenis
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 85,178₹ 86,700
Mileage68 kmpl55.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc124 cc
Power10.84 PS PS8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS

Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.7 cc124.3 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Gear Box
5-Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,3501,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
85,17886,700
RTO
6,8148,966
Insurance
6,3586,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1132,199

